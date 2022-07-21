CHIPPEWA FALLS — A St. Paul, Minn., man has been charged after police say he made threats to come and harm a family that he believes was involved in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24. During an interview with police, he said "he could be a vigilante."

Herbert R. Badalich, 47, was charged in Chippewa County Court with making terrorist threats, which is a felony, and two misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a phone-threatening harm and disorderly conduct. Bandalich will appear in court Sept. 27.

