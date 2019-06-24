Three charities will split more than $27,000 raised on Saturday through Royal Credit Union's Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.
Participants in the weekend's race voted for which charity they wanted a portion of their registration fee to go toward.
With 46% of the vote, homeless shelter and food pantry Stepping Stones of Dunn County will get a $15,000 donation.
The Open Door Clinic, a nonprofit organization that provides basic health care to Chippewa County residents, received 35% of the vote and will get $7,500.
Coming in third with 19% of votes was the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, which will get a $5,000 donation.
This year was the 25th anniversary for the event, which includes 10-kilometer and 2-mile courses, plus shorter-distance children's races and entertainment.