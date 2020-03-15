Charter Bank will close its lobby to the public starting today due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The locations, including the one at 1010 W. Clairemont Ave., will remain closed until March 30. Drive-ups, ATMs and night deposits will remain open at all their locations.
“We will continue business as usual but eliminate the face-to-face interactions as much as we can,” Paul Kohler, CEO of Charter Bank, stated in a news release. “Customers will be able to make appointments, if necessary, to access safe deposit boxes and loan closings.”
Charter Bank’s senior management continues to meet regularly and will monitor the guidance of the World Health Organization, U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local health authorities, and will make adjustments as updates become available.
For more information visit charterbank.bank/covid-19-coronavirus-updates or follow Charter Bank on Facebook.