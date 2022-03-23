Wilkinson
BLACK RIVER FALLS — A rural Fairchild man has been arrested and charged for a high-speed chase he led sheriff's deputies on Monday night in Jackson County.
Robert A. Wilkinson, 53, was charged Wednesday in Jackson County Court for fleeing an officer, bail jumping, operating while revoked and carrying a concealed knife.
Judge Daniel S. Diehn set bond for Wilkinson at $5,000 in cash.
While Wilkinson's case is pending, he is not allowed to drive on highways unless the state reinstates his drivers license. He is also required to maintain absolute sobriety.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office news release, a deputy attempted a traffic stop at 9:28 p.m. Monday of a vehicle on Highway A in the town of Hixton.
The vehicle accelerated away quickly, starting a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph. The vehicle went into a ditch, and driver Wilkinson was apprehended soon after, the news release stated.
In addition to criminal charges filed against him, Wilkinson was also cited for speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign, and not registering his vehicle.
