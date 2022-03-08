Luke Grube, general manager of Water’s Edge Cheese Curds, shows off a tray of curds Tuesday at their new production facility in Chippewa Falls. Workers use a meat saw to cut the curds into one-square-inch blocks. They combine curds with their batter recipes to make flavors like garlic, jalapeno, bacon and ghost pepper curds.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Water’s Edge Cheese Curds presses their curds into pans, then workers use a saw to cut one-square-inch cubes. Customers at bars and restaurants recognize the unique shape of the square treats.
“It’s how we get our name out there,” said general manager Luke Grube.
Water’s Edge Cheese Curds has moved from Jim Falls to a new location at 15 E. Walnut St. on the south side of Chippewa Falls. The company offered a tour of the new 5,000-square-foot plant Tuesday.
Grube said they’ve been in production in the new space for three weeks. He said a larger location was necessary.
“We’ve doubled or tripled our numbers in two years,” Grube said. “Our curds (sales) span from New York city to Jacksonville, Fla., to Seattle.”
Grube explained they purchase cheese curds and mix in their own unique recipes. So, not only do they have regular white and yellow cheese curds, they offer flavors like garlic, jalapeño, bacon and ghost pepper.
“We do a lot of cool things and play with our recipes,” he said. “We do a lot of custom work for people.”
The battered curds are cooled, then workers use meat saws to cut the perfectly-shaped cubes.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, noted that the building had most recently been used by KNG Mechanical. However, the building has sat empty for about three years.
“We’ve got an excellent company here,” Walker said. “They’ve made a huge investment in downtown Chippewa. To take an empty building and put it back into use, it’s really why we’re here.”
Grube said they overhauled the building, rewiring it and making it a food-grade facility.
Grube said that when they started production in Jim Falls 12 years ago, they were producing 100 to 200 cases per month. (Each case is 18 pounds of curds.) They have grown to about 2,200 cases monthly. With the larger space, Grube is optimistic they can grow to producing 10,000 cases monthly within a couple of years.