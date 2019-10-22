A chemical spill prompted the evacuation of a poultry plant Tuesday morning in Trempealeau County.
Workers at Pilgrim's Pride, 209 N. Third St., Arcadia, were evacuated at about 10 a.m. due to the chemical spill, according to an Arcadia Police Department news release.
Thirty-one people were triaged on scene. Ten people were sent to area medical facilities for treatment of injuries and they have all since been released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments and ambulance services responded to the incident.
The Arcadia Police news release did not specify what kind of chemical caused the evacuation, but did say the incident remains under investigation.