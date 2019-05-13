A 23-year-old Chetek man died Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Washburn County.
Brett W. Tyler died when the 2017 BMW Passat he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Boot Lake Road in the town of Beaverbrook.
The pickup driver, Donald D. Meyer, 51, of Chippewa Falls, suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a Minnesota hospital.
The driver of a 2018 Toyota Camry, Trae A. Tyler, 24, of Rice Lake, was not injured in the crash.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Meyer was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado northbound and collided with the two cars in the southbound lane.
The crash remains under investigation.