Barron County authorities are seeking tips on a Chetek man who is the suspect in stealing two vehicles and theft at a convenience store.
The Barron County sheriff's office asks people to report sightings of Aaron J. Miller, 37, or the silver 2007 Chevrolet Equinox he as last seen driving by calling 715-537-3106 or 911. That SUV had a license plate of 779ZSE when it was reported stolen in the Comstock area.
Surveillance camera footage showed Miller at a Prairie Farm convenience store on Wednesday, where he was involved in a theft and gas drive-off. He was wearing a gray Green Bay Packers hooded sweatshirt in the convenience store and has been seen recently wearing a camouflage jacket, according to a Barron County sheriff's office news release.
Miller is also the suspect in the theft an destruction of a vehicle reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in the City of Barron. A few hours after it was reported stolen, that vehicle was found burned in western Barron County, near the sight where the Chevy Equinox was taken.
There is an active warrant for Miller's arrest. He is a known methamphetamine user, the news release stated. He currently faces charges for meth and marijuana possession in a court case scheduled for a May 29 jury trial, according to online court records.