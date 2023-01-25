CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chetek woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Chippewa Falls and the Northwoods Blues Festival for injuries she claims occurred at the music event in summer 2021.

Patricia Abbott, 1224 Fourth St., filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court. It also lists the insurance carriers of the city and festival as defendants. River Falls-based Bye, Goff & Rohde law firm is representing Abbott.

