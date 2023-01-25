CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chetek woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Chippewa Falls and the Northwoods Blues Festival for injuries she claims occurred at the music event in summer 2021.
Patricia Abbott, 1224 Fourth St., filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court. It also lists the insurance carriers of the city and festival as defendants. River Falls-based Bye, Goff & Rohde law firm is representing Abbott.
No court dates have been set. The city has 45 days to respond to the lawsuit. Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman was reached but declined to comment.
Northwoods Blues Festival, based in Ashland, has operated at the newly-created Chippewa Riverfront Park at 12 S. Bridge Street since 2019; prior to that, it was held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in 2017 and 2018. Chippewa Riverfront Park is a municipal park maintained by city staff.
The lawsuit claims that Abbott was injured in a fall on June 18, 2021, while attending the Northwoods Blues Festival. The lawsuit does not state the type or severity of her injuries, or how much she has spent in medical bills. It also doesn’t say how much money Abbott is seeking in damages.
“The injuries resulted from insufficient lighting, lack of warning, lack of protection from a hazardous condition, or other dangerous factors,” the lawsuit contends. “As a promixate result of the negligence of Blues Groove LLC, plaintiff Patricia Abbott suffered personal injuries and has been damaged.”
The city was sent a notice of her injuries, the lawsuit reads.
“The claim has either been denied, or more than 120 days have passed since service of the notice of claim,” the lawsuit reads. “To the extent plaintiff Patricia Abbott is entitled to medical payment benefits, irrespective of fault, under any applicable insurance policy or benefit plan in this case, plaintiff makes claim for such medical payments.”
Bye, Goff & Rohde has requested a 12-person jury for a trial.
After more than a decade in planning, the Chippewa Riverfront Park opened in June 2019. The city spent more than $10 million between purchasing land, tearing down dilapidated buildings, and constructing the paths, amphitheater, gazebos, water features and bathrooms. Because the park is in the flood plain, it routinely floods in the spring, which is why everything, even the benches, are bolted to the ground.