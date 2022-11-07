CHIPPEWA FALLS— For the ninth consecutive year, the Chippewa Falls High School equestrian team has won the Division A Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state championship.
The WIHA championship, held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, hosted 42 teams in four divisions.
On Oct. 28-30, qualifying teams from around the state competed in 19 different events.
“The WIHA allows students to be recognized for their efforts in something they are passionate about. Just like anything else, hard work, commitment, and persistence will get you places. Our school and community is proud of the Chippewa Falls Equestrian Team as they represent our community at the state competition,” Chippewa Falls High School Athletic Director Mike Thompson stated in a press release.
Cara Schueller, WIHA board president and Cardinal head coach said the weekend started out slower than they would have hoped but the team was able to pull ahead for the win.
Schueller said some of the hiccups came from the fact that her team is largely made up of younger riders who weren’t used to the larger competition and the pressure of competing at the state level.
“I think they learned a lot about the pressure of competition at that level so I think it was a great experience,” she said. “It’s just a more exciting environment, the whole idea of trying to be the best in the state versus trying to be the best against local area teams is definitely a different feeling.”
There was also a great deal of unknowns going into this weekend. During their regular season, the team does their competitions and practices outdoors so the indoor area of the Alliant Energy Center can be a tough transition.
Additionally, it was unclear who the Cardinals would compete against in the A Division, which is determined by the number of teams.
In the past, Plymouth had a significant winning streak in the B Division. After growing in size and being moved up to the A Division, they proved to be tough competitors for Chippewa Falls.
The weekend started with the Trail, In-Hand Trail, and Ranch riding events on Friday, followed by the Saddle Seat, Hunt Seat, and Western events on Saturday.
Despite not performing as well as they hoped the first two days, Schueller said the Cardinals still had some great runs, especially from the upperclassmen.
The weekend concluded with Obstacle Driving, team mascot footrace and speed events including Barrels, Pole Bending, Flag Race, Key Race and a two-person relay.
The Cardinal equestrians secured 1st place finishes in Ranch Riding, Western Showmanship, Saddle Seat Showmanship, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hunter Hack, Western Reining, Obstacle Driving, Barrels, Flag Race, and Two Person Relay.
After a close battle with Plymouth, the Cardinals finished the weekend with a win and 351 points. Plymouth finished second with 327 points and the Eau Claire Memorial/Fall Creek co-op team came in third with 167 points.
Looking toward next season and a potential 10th championship win, Schueller said she wants her team to focus on controlling their nerves and how to manage the pressure of a competition of this size. But for now, the Cardinals are celebrating their exciting achievement of bringing home another championship win.
As the team returned to school after the long weekend, they were led through the halls of Chippewa Falls High School by the pep band in a "parade of champions."
“We’re just so proud to represent our school and our community,” Schueller said. “The riders are just so lucky to be able to do something they love and something they are passionate about in conjunction with their school spirit.”