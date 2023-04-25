CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Chippewa Falls High School social studies teacher John Kinville visited the burial site of Harry Kramer in Hawaii in 2017, he made two vows that day. One was to build a permanent display at the high school in Kramer’s honor.
“The second was, ‘I’m going to tell your story in a book,’” Kinville said.
Kramer was 22 when he died while serving on the USS California, when it was struck in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was the only Chippewa Falls native to die in the attack that launched the United States’ involvement in World War II. However, Kramer’s story wasn’t uncovered until 2012, when Kinville’s class learned that Kramer died at Pearl Harbor.
“Harry just became personal to me,” Kinville said. “There is a Harry in every community that gets overlooked. It’s people like him who get lost in the shuffle. He lived a very good, upstanding, patriotic life.”
Kinville’s 184-page book, titled “World War II Hero Harry W. Kramer” was released earlier this month. Kinville has sold about 300 copies, but he added that the break-even point is 400 books sold. Kinville is holding a book launch event at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Heyde Center for the Arts. Kramer’s descendants will be traveling to Chippewa Falls to participate in the event. Kinville said that if the public cannot attend the book launch, they can purchase a copy online at johnkinville.com.
Kinville, who has taught American government at Chippewa Falls High School for the past 20 years and has written another book, said he wanted to write this book from multiple perspectives. What was unique is that Kramer had sent 33 hand-written letters to his family, showing his humanity and his maturity.
“He was at the top of his graduating class at Chi Hi,” Kinville said. “He’s also an older soul. He’s trying to save money to send home to his parents.”
Kinville added “His intelligence, his work ethic, his decency, was going to help the family get through the end of the Great Depression.”
‘A Date That Will Live in Infamy’
The attack on Pearl Harbor happened in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, in Hawaii.
“Nobody of any means thought it was going to be (an attack at) Pearl Harbor, because it was so far from Japan,” Kinville said.
The Japanese assault focused on the battleships. The USS California was not only struck by two torpedoes, it also had a bomb dropped on it.
“Harry is somewhere below deck, probably not sleeping,” Kinville said. In all likelihood, he was at a turret, trying to hand up munitions to a gun. He could have died from flooding or fumes, or the munitions that struck the ship.
Even with the damage done to the USS California, it didn’t sink. It actually was repaired and would later be back in service before the end of the war, Kinville said. Because the ship didn’t sink, all bodies of the deceased were recovered, including Kramer’s body. Eventually, his body was buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Oahu, Hawaii.
Overlooked story
When Kramer died, a telegram was sent to his parents to inform them of his death. The telegram requested that information not be shared so to not accidentally reveal secrets to the Japanese. So, his parents rarely talked about their son in public. They did have another son, who had several children.
There was a small plaque at the original Chippewa Falls High School. When that school closed, the plaque was given to one of Kramer’s nieces. His story was largely unknown.
“In our school, there was no veterans tribute when I got hired,” Kinville said.
Kinville started the “Flags 4 the Fallen” club at school, where students researched deceased Chippewa County veterans. That is when a student discovered in 2012 that Kramer had died at Pearl Harbor.
“And there was no mention of him, anywhere,” Kinville said.
Kinville took students to Kramer’s burial site in 2013, and again in 2017.
Now, the display case with Kinville’s uniform, medals and personal belongings, is across from the central office at Chippewa Falls High School.
Kinville hopes the public takes time to read his book.
“I wanted to give a gift to the people of Chippewa Falls and say, our divisions are normal and make sense. This is to remind us there is nothing more sacred than giving your child to your country,” Kinville said.