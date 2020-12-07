MENOMONIE — A Chicago man was arrested for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with two children in the vehicle younger than 16 on Sunday in Dunn County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
At about 2:49 p.m. Sunday a trooper stopped an eastbound vehicle for speed on Interstate 94 near milepost 37. Upon approach the trooper detected the odor of marijuana. The driver, Aaron Harris, age 29, was tested and subsequently arrested.
Passengers in the vehicle included one adult female, a 5-year-old female and a 2-year-old male.