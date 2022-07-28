EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire location for fast food chain Chick-fil-a is planned in the Oakwood Mall area.
During its 7 p.m. Monday meeting, the city Plan Commission is set to vote on a site plan for the 5,000-square-foot fast food restaurant with drive-thru.
It is slated for vacant land on Oakwood Mall Drive, between Olive Garden and Aspen Dental.
The Eau Claire restaurant is designed to seat 88 customers inside, 28 on the patio and has two drive-thru lanes.
Chick-fil-a stores typically employ between 60 to 80 workers, according to a letter the company sent to the city. The restaurants are open Monday through Saturdays, but always closed on Sundays.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.