CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 3-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon when a minivan the child was riding in collided with a dump truck south of Cadott.
According to the Chippewa County sheriff's office, the minivan was traveling south on Highway 27 at 2:34 p.m. in the town of Sigel when it attempted to turn east onto Highway MM in front of the northbound dump truck. The truck collided with the passenger side of the minivan and both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was flown by emergency helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.
The operator of the truck was not injured.
No names are bring released at this time, according to authorities.