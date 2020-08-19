EAU CLAIRE — Free life jackets for children will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. today at Fairfax Park Pool.
After holding previous giveaways this summer, the city has just 24 life jackets left to hand out, according to a news release.
Bought through community donations and activity funding, the life jackets are for infants and children that weigh less than 50 pounds.
Eau Claire's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is distributing the life jackets to foster water safety while some supervised swimming areas, including the public pool, have been closed this summer.