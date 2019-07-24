Maintenance crews from the Trempealeau County Highway Department plan to chip seal a section of Highway 95 beginning Monday between the cities of Arcadia and Blair.
According to a news release from the state Department of Transportation's northwest region office:
The work will be completed using lane closures with flagging operations between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists can expect travel delays and may want to consider alternate routes. Schedules are dependent on weather conditions and are subject to change. Chip sealing both directions is expected to take about two days.
A chip seal consists of a layer of crushed stone placed on top of an application of liquid asphalt to reduce further deterioration of the pavement.
Loose stones will be on the highway temporarily during the initial cure of the asphalt. Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway to clear away loose stones.
Motorists are urged to take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips or asphalt emulsion.
For traffic information and construction activities throughout Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov or @511WI on Twitter.