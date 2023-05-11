Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz, seated at his desk, is slated to receive a new four-year contract. The county’s Executive Committee will review the proposed contract on Tuesday, which calls for Scholz to earn $154,000 in 2024, with annual increases, reaching $168,300 in 2027.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz could be receiving a new four-year contract that would run through the end of 2027.
The Chippewa County Executive Commitee will meet Tuesday to review the proposed contract offer. Under the proposal, Scholz would earn $154,000 in 2024, $158,700 in 2025, $163,400 in 2026 and $168,300 in 2027. Along with the base salary, he will obtain fringe benefits. He remains at-will employee, meaning his employment can be terminated by a majority vote of the 21-member county board.
Scholz must give a 60-day notice if he intends to resign or a 90-day notice if he intends to retire, the proposed contract states.
Chippewa County Board Chairman Dean Gullickson of the town of Tilden said Scholz has done what the board asked of him since he started in spring 2018 with a pro-rated salary of $120,000.
“The fiscal responsibility, he’s done a stellar job,” Gullickson said. “I think it’s a good, fair contract. I think he’ll be happy with it, and we’re happy with it.”
If approved by the five-member Executive Committee, the measure would advance to the full county board for a vote in June.
Gullickson said the salary is on par with what administrators are earning in counties similar in size to Chippewa County.
“You want to be competitive, to keep good talent,” Gullickson said. “It is a competitive market out there.”
Scholz, 54, worked for 21 years in Lincoln County in Merrill — seven as a worker in the highway department, seven years as the highway department supervisor, and seven years as the county’s administrative coordinator. Scholz replaced Frank Pascarella, who served as county administrator for six years, before the county board opted not to renew his contract at the end of 2017.
Scholz attended Mount Senario College, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UW-Eau Claire. He and his wife, Sandra, have three children.
The Executive Committee meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday in room 302 of the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St.