CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz could be receiving a new four-year contract that would run through the end of 2027.

The Chippewa County Executive Commitee will meet Tuesday to review the proposed contract offer. Under the proposal, Scholz would earn $154,000 in 2024, $158,700 in 2025, $163,400 in 2026 and $168,300 in 2027. Along with the base salary, he will obtain fringe benefits. He remains at-will employee, meaning his employment can be terminated by a majority vote of the 21-member county board.