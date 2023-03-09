CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County is planning to enter into a program to protect the Northern Long-eared Bat and the Tri-Colored Bat, while also allowing the county to continue its forest management practices.
The two types of bats are expected to be listed as federally endangered species by the end of this year. Bat populations have been in decline because of white-nose syndrome, which was discovered in 2014, and threatens all known “hibernacula,” or bats.
The Chippewa County Board will consider a resolution on Tuesday to enter into a landowner agreement and certificate of inclusion with the Lakes States Forest Management Bat Habitat Conservation Plan. The county’s Land Conservation & Forest Management Committee approved the resolution in February.
“When a species is listed as endangered, it becomes illegal to cause the mortality of any individual of that species,” the county resolution states. “The plan allows landowners in those states to participate in the incidental take permit, which allows forest management to continue, while abiding by the plan’s guidelines.”
There is no financial impact on the budget to the resolution.
Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan have entered into the Lake States Forest Management Bat Habitat Conservation Plan to obtain a federal permit, which is expected to be issued this month. Landowners who meet certain criteria can receive coverage by joining the permit. The county board will submit the request to the Department of Natural Resources.
Chippewa County manages approximately 34,500 acres of county forest lands along with numerous recreational trails and facilities. Under the bat habitat conservation plan, there would be a quarter-mile buffer around known “hibernacula entrances,” where bats live. There would be no harvest where the objective is improving habitat for bats.
“During the summer, these species utilize trees for maternity colonies and day roosts and they forage in forested areas,” a report to the county board states.
There also would be a 150-foot year-round buffer around known maternity roost trees. The plan also would prohibit burns within 150 feet of “known occupied maternity roost trees during pup season,” which is June 1 through July 31. Other ideas include installing gates and removing obstructions to maintain hibernacula entrances on Department of Natural Resources land.
The county board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 302 of the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. The board also will hear an update on the progress of the Cobban Bridge, which is presently under construction.