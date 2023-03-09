CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County is planning to enter into a program to protect the Northern Long-eared Bat and the Tri-Colored Bat, while also allowing the county to continue its forest management practices.

The two types of bats are expected to be listed as federally endangered species by the end of this year. Bat populations have been in decline because of white-nose syndrome, which was discovered in 2014, and threatens all known “hibernacula,” or bats.