CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Board has unanimously approved an agreement to receive up to $2.7 million from two opioid settlements and establish the rules on how the money can be spent.

“This is really to bring the process forward on how the county board will spend the money from the settlement,” County Administrator Randy Scholz told the board Tuesday. “It’s good for the county, and the community.”

