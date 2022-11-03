CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Board approved the 2023 budget Thursday, calling for $119.7 million in spending. The measure passed 12-1, with one supervisor abstaining.

The levy — the portion of the budget generated by local taxes — climbs 1.46%, from $20.64 million to $20.94 million. The tax rate drops from $3.10 per $1,000 of valuation to $2.72 per $1,000, or a decrease of 12.2%.

