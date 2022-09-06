CHIPPEWA FALLS — In an effort to attract and retain employees, Chippewa County officials are advancing a plan to reduce hours the courthouse will be open on Fridays.

The Chippewa County Board will vote on Tuesday on a measure for the courthouse to be open 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, but on Fridays, the building would be open 7:30-11:30 a.m. If the measure passes, it would go in effect January 1.

