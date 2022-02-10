CHIPPEWA FALLS — Highway improvements, park upgrades and courthouse renovations are part of Chippewa County’s plan for using its remaining $10.8 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
County Administrator Randy Scholz released his preliminary plan Wednesday, which will go to the Chippewa County Board to review next Tuesday. The $1.9 trillion ARP act was signed into law March 11, 2011.
“The current estimate for Chippewa County to receive is $12.5 million,” Scholz wrote. “We received $6,279,529.50 on May 19, 2021. The second installment is expected in May 2022.”
Scholz stressed this is a first draft, as many of the projects on the list have been submitted by department heads but not been reviewed by the county board yet.
“This will look completely different when the county board is done with it,” Scholz said. “This is the first step.”
The county has spent $1.7 million of the money so far on three separate broadband expansion projects, leaving about $10.8 million to allocate to other projects. Scholz said the goal should be to set aside 10% to 15% for contingency. The rest of the money must either be spent by the end of 2024 or under contract, he explained.
“By March 2024, any ARPA funds allocated to a project with an expectation the project may not be completed within the allotted timeframe, those funds may be redirected to other projects,” Scholz said.
Federal guidelines list the alllowable projects where the money can be used.
Scholz outlined the preliminary plans for how to spend the remaining money, including:
• $5 million for road improvements between 2022 and 2024. “Everyone knows how far we are behind on our highways,” he said.
• $2.17 million for foster parent support services. “That is to reduce future out-of-home placements,” he said.
• $1 million for Lake Wissota Stewardship for its water quality project
• $600,000 to replace water pipes in the courthouse. The courthouse was constructed in 1951 and the pipes haven’t been replaced
• $500,000 for hands-free plumbing fixtures in the courthouse
• $450,000 for expanding the county board room
• $260,000 for new playgrounds at Otter Lake, Pine Point and Round Lake county parks
• $225,000 for a temporary maintenace position for facilities & parks, who would be on staff for approximately 2.5 years. “We wouldn’t be able to get these projects done without that person,” Scholz said.
• $129,000 to replace campsite docks
• $40,000 to add a fishing dock at Otter Lake campground
• $30,000 to add a mini-marina at Pine Point park
• $30,000 to add automatic firewood dispsensers at Pine Point, Otter Lake and Morris Erickson
• $24,000 to replace picnic tables at the four parks
Scholz said the final plan and resolutions will go to the executive committee and the county board in July, and the ARPA projects will be voted on during the budget hearing in November.