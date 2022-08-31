CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County dispatcher Callie Long answered a call at 3:30 a.m. July 19 from a frantic father-to-be. He told Long that he was driving on U.S. 29 and he wasn’t going to make it to the hospital before the baby was born.

“They were at about 29 Pines (along Highway T) and he goes, ‘We’re not going to make it,’” Long said. “I had them pull over. I was kind of shocked. I was honestly freaking out when Dad told me.”

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com