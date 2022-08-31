Chippewa County deputy Callie Long showed off her Stork Award for being on the phone and giving instructions while a baby was being born in a vehicle, before the mother could reach a hospital. It is actually Long’s second Stork Award, as she earned her first in August 2021.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County dispatcher Callie Long answered a call at 3:30 a.m. July 19 from a frantic father-to-be. He told Long that he was driving on U.S. 29 and he wasn’t going to make it to the hospital before the baby was born.
“They were at about 29 Pines (along Highway T) and he goes, ‘We’re not going to make it,’” Long said. “I had them pull over. I was kind of shocked. I was honestly freaking out when Dad told me.”
However, the dispatch center has a quick guide for what to do in this situation. She had the father pull into the 29 Pines parking lot. She started asking questions about when the baby was due and if this was her first child.
“She was at full term, 39 weeks. We have step-by-step questions we go through,” Long said. “I got to the third question, and I heard mom scream. I asked dad if he could see the baby and he said, ‘Yep, it’s coming.’”
Long estimates the baby was born between seven and 10 minutes from the time she received the call for help.
Once the baby was born, Long asked them to get towels from 29 Pines. Within minutes, first responders and a deputy arrived at the scene to help out.
Long admits she had an adrenaline rush.
“It was definitely a moment where I had to take my headset off and walk around the center for 10 minutes,” she said.
Long, 24, received a Stork Award for giving instructions while a baby is being born. She shared her story with area media on Wednesday.
However, it is actually Long’s second time receiving the honor. She was on the phone with another mom in August 2021.
“Most dispatchers don’t get one Stork Award in a career, let alone two in one year,” said dispatch director Tammy Foldy.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk praised Long for staying calm under pressure.
“She came here right out of college, and she’s been doing a good job ever since she’s come on,” Kowalczyk said. “The way she has matured, doing her dispatch work and making decisions on calls, is shown in how she handled that call. I have total confidence in her, and I compliment her on a job well done.”
Long said she can’t begin to explain how good she felt after making the assist.
“All the bad calls I’ve taken, the two labor calls outweighed it,” Long said. “It’s something I’ll remember forever.”