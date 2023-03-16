CHIPPEWA FALLS — Milk haulers will be exempt from future spring road bans in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Board approved an ordinance on a 17-3 vote this week to establish a permit for licensed milk haulers to transport loads that exceed posted seasonal weight limits on county highways.
The county’s ordinance originally required milk haulers to obtain an over-sized load permit at a cost of $100 a year. The revised ordinance eliminates that fee entirely on all milk trucks.
“We’ve gotten comments we’d have more milk haulers come in if there is no fee,” highway supervisor Brian Kelley told the county board.
Supervisor Robert Teuteberg of Lake Hallie proposed an amendment that would sunset the ordinance when the spring road bans are lifted, allowing the state Legislature the next year to create legislation to resolve the matter. Other county board members disliked Teuteberg’s plan, doubting the Legislature would get anything done in the next year.
“This problem needs to go away,” said Supervisor Ken Schmitt of the town of Howard. “(Milk) is a perishable product. When (the trucks) start out, they aren’t that heavy. It’s just the tail end of the route.”
Added Supervisor Dean Mueller of the town of Lafayette: “To me, it looks like we’re doing an experiment in motion.”
The vote on Teuteberg’s amendment was 10-10, so it failed because it didn’t reach a majority.
Supervisor Jason Bergeron of Jim Falls wanted to eliminate the weight limit per axle; he offered an amendment but later withdrew it.
“What we’re going to get is a checkerboard from county to county, with what is legal and what is illegal,” Bergeron said. “This isn’t just a Chippewa County issue.”
Matthew Holub from the town of Colburn spoke to the board about the milk hauling ordinance, saying there shouldn’t be more restrictions placed on trucks on roads.
“Milk is a commodity; it needs to be shipped every other day,” Holub said. “It is vital. I’m concerned why this industry is being singled out.”
Kim Bremmer, executive director of Venture Dairy Cooperative, spoke against the milk hauling ordinance. She thanked the board for removing the permit fee.
“I want you to consider the logistics of it, and if it is workable for your average dairy farm,” Bremmer said.
However, Bremmer said the Legislature should be allowed to focus on finding a solution.
“I don’t think your county needs to act on it,” she said.