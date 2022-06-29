CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County officials have started the process of looking for land for a new public gun range, as the Tilden Gun Range is slated to close by Friday.
The Chippewa County Board unanimously approved a settlement Tuesday with Rooney Farms, who planned to sue the county because of bullets leaving the range and striking their property. As terms of the agreement, Rooney Farms will pay the county $75,000, and in return, the county will permanently close and dismantle the gun range.
"The dismantling of the gun range, consisting of the removal of all buildings, structures and berms, except the hunter education and law enforcement training building, shall be completed by a date as reasonably practicable after the cCounty receives all necessary approvals to do so under all government regulations and requirements, including those under the EPA and DNR, and any necessary public bidding process," the settlement agreement reads.
However, that will leave the county without a range for public use.
"There have been talks between the sheriff's department, the county administrator and (buildings and grounds superintendent) John Ritzinger on what to do, and what our options are," Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Wednesday. "The biggest and most expensive thing is to buy land and get it up to standards. But you are talking years before anything is developed."
Kowalczyk said it is unclear what will be the future use of that land once the range is dismantled. He said the cost to remove the lead bullets from the berm would be substantial.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department has a range for officer-only use in the southwest corner of the city.
"We have an agreement with the city to use the police range," Kowalczyk said.
By approving the settlement, Rooney Farms also agreed to no further future action against the county. Eau Claire-based attorney John Behling, who represented Rooney Farms, released a statement after the county board approved the settlement.
“We are pleased an agreement could be reached with Chippewa County that will ensure safety for local landowners near the Tilden Gun Range and citizens of the county who travel the public road nearby," Behling wrote in a press release. "While Tilden is closed there are still numerous public ranges that were built with safety in mind located within a short driving distance for Chippewa County gun enthusiasts.”
When Rooney Farms LLC, 9996 Highway Q, first issued their claim against the county, the statement said they were seeking up to $1.8 million in damages.
According to the court filing:
Jake Rooney owns property at 10373 120th Ave., and there are multiple buildings on the property, including a residence, pole shed and barn. Chippewa County owns and operates the Chippewa County Public Firearms Range and Training facility approximately one mile north of that Rooney property, at 10495 130th Ave. It is used by both law enforcement and members of the public.
"Firearms which have been commonly discharged at the firearms range are capable of projecting bullets which travel 9/10th of a mile distance necessary to reach the subject property and beyond that distance," the lawsuit read. "On multiple occasions, bullets have been discharged at the firearms range, which have traveled to and through the subject property. Multiple of those bullets have damaged real and personal property."
Bullets had struck a barn and a John Deere combine. Multiple bullets were located. Another person the farm said she heard a bullet fly over her head in May 2021.
In September 2020, the Chippewa County Facilities & Parks Committee closed the range to the public, but approved a plan for it to be open to law enforcement and private firearms training organizations, all of which must have a state-certified firearms instructor, safety officer or range master present.