CHIPPEWA FALLS — In spring 2021, a seven-mile stretch of Highway F in Chippewa County sustained pavement failure, largely due to overweight loads. Repairs totaled $1.6 million.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said that cost is precisely why the highway department sets weight limits in the spring, as pavement is vulnerable when soils beneath the road have a trapped, saturated layer above the frost.
Kowalczyk said his agency will be stepping up enforcement to hopefully avoid similar road failures this spring. The weight limits will take effect on Wednesday and will likely be in place for six weeks, with weather conditions determining the length of the weight limits.
Eau Claire County also announced its weight limits will begin Tuesday, with a limit of five tons per axle.
“We used to have a patrol officer dedicated to large truck operations, and compliance with road bans,” Kowalczyk said Thursday. “With the damage (last spring), we took it upon ourselves to get involved in this type of activity. Our objective isn’t to cite people, but to have them comply with the law.”
The Chippewa County Highway Department will place the road weight limits on 15 different county highways.
“This is a critical period of time for the county highways,” said Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley. “As the road sub-surface thaws, it becomes soft and is not able to bear the same amount of weight as in normal conditions. The county’s paving schedule does not account for unforeseen damages like what happened last spring on County F, so we must do what it takes to keep illegal overweight loads off of the highways.”
To help prevent unnecessary damage, Kelley reached out to area law enforcement agencies this winter for help. The Wisconsin State Patrol has pledged to maintain an increased presence.