CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz sees a value in providing funding for Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
“The airport brings in a lot of visitors, and business, to Chippewa County,” Scholz said Wednesday. “It’s an economic staple for Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, and the whole region.”
The Chippewa County Executive Committee will review a proposed new five-year contract with the airport on Tuesday. The measure will go to the full County Board for approval in April, Scholz said.
The agreement calls for the county to provide $132,890 annually from 2024 through 2028. The money comes from the county’s half-percent sales tax revenue. Scholz said the county now collects more than $8 million annually with the bulk of it used on road and highway projects, purchasing equipment and reducing property taxes. By county ordinance, sales tax cannot be used to pay for salaries.
Eau Claire County is expected to contribute $407,050 annually to the airport, the document states.
Scholz said the contract also states that a Chippewa County Board member also is a representative of the Airport Commission. Currently, that role is filled by County Board member Chuck Hull of Chippewa Falls. The seven-member Airport Commission also includes at least two other Chippewa County residents.
Scholz described it as a standard contract and he doesn’t anticipate any issues with it passing the County Board. It will go into effect in January.
“I appreciate the good relationship we have with them, and Eau Claire County,” he said.
The airport proprty is within Chippewa County.
Public health vacancy
With Public Health Director Angela Weideman leaving April 20 to become Eau Claire County Human Services director, Scholz said the county is now seeking applicants for Weideman’s replacement.
The recruitment process began earlier this month, and Scholz said his goal is to provide a finalist to the County Board for approval in April.
“Our health department is classified as a Level III accredited local health department per (state guidelines). In order to maintain that classification, we need to hire a Health Officer who meets the education and experience requirements for a Level III accredited health officer,” Scholz wrote to the Executive Committee.
In the meantime, Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher will serve as interim public health director from April 21 until Weideman’s replacement starts.
“(Gallagher) will serve as liaison between our department and the state and also provide direction to our managers if needed,” Scholz wrote. “All personnel issues, payroll and anything else that comes up will be managed internally.”
The Executive Committee meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday in room 302 of the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St.