CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County is implementing an anonymous hotline system for employees to report suspected fraud or misuse of public funds.
The county’s Executive Committee will hear a report today on the decision to hire Lighthouse Services to provide and operate the hotline. The program became available this month for employees.
Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said that when he was hired five years ago, he attended a training course on fraud prevention, and this was a recommendation that came from that conference.
“I sat with five other people at the training,” Scholz recalled. “Everyone knew of fraud in their local government, either in their own municipality or another one.”
Scholz said the fraud investigation into former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken and deputy treasurer Kay Onarheim was not the reason for implementing the fraud prevention service. Lokken was convicted in 2015 of stealing more than $625,000 from taxpayers between 2011 and 2013. He was sentenced in January 2016 to 9½ years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for his role in the theft. He is scheduled to be released from prison on June 13, 2025.
What Scholz said he liked about Lighthouse Services is they are an outside service. Scholz said he learned that several other counties in the state also work with the agency. The county reached a three-year agreement with the firm at a cost of $1,300 annually.
“The key thing is it is anonymous, and that is why we have a third-party provider,” Scholz said. “So, the person who the complaint is against never knows about the complaint.”
The county administrator and finance director will be automatically notified of any complaint, unless the complaint is about either of them. In that case, the complaint would be sent to the Corporation Counsel and an unnamed individual.
Scholz added: “It’s really about integrity. We want people to feel confident (public funds) are’t being mis-used.”
Sikich LLC has worked with the county on studying its fraud prevention and provided training videos for county employees.
The Executive Committee meets at 4 p.m. today in room 302 of the Chippewa County Courthouse.