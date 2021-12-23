CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said his agency has arrested a person involved in mail theft throughout the town of Lafayette, and officers have uncovered tax statements that didn't get to homeowners.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, working with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, investigated the theft case on Wednesday, after reports of U.S. mail being taken from mailboxes without the owner's consent.
Kowalczyk said the offender was arrested for a probation violation. However, deputies are idenitfying victims as recovered mail is being collected.
"Deputies will be contacting known victims upon completion of the inventoried recovered mail," Kowalczyk wrote in a press release Thursday.
Deputies identified several victims residing in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. Deputies noted several “Town of Lafayette” tax statements were recovered. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Clerk of the Town of Lafayette regarding the recovered tax statements
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is recommending Town of Lafayette residents who have not received their tax statements to contact the Town of Lafayette Clerk at (715) 723-7692 and or Chippewa County Sheriff Office Investigator Chris Kowalczyk at (715) 726-7714.