Brothers Elliot and Owen Spies of Eau Claire rode their snowmobiles along Tower Drive in the town of Seymour in February. The 450-mile trail system in Chippewa County could open by the end of next week.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — After several years of short snowmobile seasons, the 450-mile trail system in Chippewa County should open by the end of next week.
Travis Schimmel, vice president of the Bloomer Snowhawks Club, was excited about the the amount, and quality, of the snow that has fallen so far.
“It’s nice we got snow so early in the year,” Schimmel said Thursday. “The volunteers have really stepped up in the past week to clear the brush and limbs. I’m hoping we can open by next weekend. We still have some areas we need to clean up.”
Schimmel said about half of the 450 miles are in wooded areas, with others going through fields and on private land where they’ve been granted access for the trails.
“It’s a lot to go through to take care of,” he said. “We made good progress in the past week, but with the wind (expected over the next few days), we may be starting over again.”
In general, Schimmel wants to see six to eight inches of packed snow on a trail, and they have that level now.
“You get a good base like that, you aren’t wrecking fields or hitting rocks,” he said. “At this time we really don’t need any more snow.”
Schimmel said there are 20 snowmobile clubs countywide, all working together to get the trails ready and open. He urged patience while they finish getting them ready, citing the need for safety on the trails.
“We’re doing our best — just be patient,” Schimmel said. “We’re a 100% volunteer organization. We’ve got a lot of season left to go.”
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, said tourism is a big part of Chippewa County’s diverse economy. He said many people think of the huge music festivals and outdoor activities in the summer months, but he said the huge trail system that zigzags throughout the entire county is a big tourism draw.
“People don’t realize in the winter, it’s a big deal,” Walker said. “When the trails are open, it will be a big relief for the tourism industry. The last few years, the snow has been late and the season short. We have some great powder right now.”
Schimmel echoed Walker’s statement, saying he knows how big a draw the trails are for snowmobilers in nearby counties.
“We pride ourselves on what we’ve got going on,” Schimmel said.