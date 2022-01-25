CHIPPEWA FALLS — An employee in the Chippewa County Department of Human Services has died of COVID-19.
Michael “Tony” Hudson, 47, was a social worker, and he also worked as a part-time police officer for the Lake Hallie Police Department since 2010. Hudson died from virus-related symptoms on Friday.
Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon called Hudson a reliable officer who served as a mentor to younger part-time officers.
“He helped the other part-time officers. He was a veteran officer. He knew the village, and committed to the village for all those years,” Orgon said. “He was an asset to the department. We’re working with the family on how to honor Tony.”
Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said that as he talked with county employees, they all remarked that Hudson was a family man, and they were going to miss his humor.
Chippewa County Clerk Jackie Sadler said Hudson will be missed.
“Tony was everyone’s best friend,” Sadler said. “He could and would talk to anyone. He was an incredible advocate for his clients.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said he was in a meeting in the courthouse with Hudson just a few weeks ago. Kowalczyk said he always knew Hudson more for his work with the Human Services Department than as an officer.
“He was very thorough, very caring individual, and took his job seriously,” Kowalczyk said. “He’s going to be missed.”
Hudson’s funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie.