CHIPPEWA FALLS — The trial for an Edgar woman accused of vehicular homicide when she apparently missed a stop sign, causing a fatal crash north of Stanley in July 2017, got underway Tuesday morning.
Miranda Jo Miller, 23, is charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Miller entered a not guilty plea in June 2020. She is accused of striking a truck driven by Jeremy Goodwin of rural Chippewa Falls, causing his death.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the jury that Miller was distracted while driving and was negligent in her driving behavior.
"The evidence will show that wanting to make that call to her friends caused Mr. Goodwin his life," Newell said.
Newell warned the jury they would see photos from the scene, including one of Goodwin's body. However, Judge Steve Gibbs blocked one of the photos from being shown.
Defense attorney Karl Schmidt told the jury that Miller's driving behavior doesn't rise to the level of criminal negligence.
"These are not going to be simple questions. This is not going to be easy," Schmidt said. "There is no dispute that a man died, and that is a tragedy. But I will ask you the jury to listen to the evidence and what that shows and doesn't show."
Schmidt said the jury won't hear that she was in a rush, and wasn't using her phone at the time of the impact. She was likely going between 18 mph and 34 mph at the time of impact, and Schmidt said there is no definite proof that Miller didn't stop for the stop sign.
The defense rested Tuesday afternoon; Miller opted not to testify. The jury will hear closing arguments today.
One key factor the jury is not hearing is the driving behavior of Goodwin immediately before the fatal crash. Judge Gibbs previously ruled that would not be presented to the jury.
“(Miller) wishes to offer through the testimony of (Goodwin’s) minor passengers that (he) had been actively texting at the moment of impact, to the point that the minor passengers had admonished (him) to either pull over or to stop texting entirely,” wrote Schmidt in a court document.
Schmidt also wrote that Goodwin was driving at speeds of perhaps 60 mph, didn’t brake before the crash, and he was not wearing a seat belt.
“Without this evidence, the jury receives a narrow, tunnel-vision view of the events of the day, and would be induced to attribute to (Miller’s) alleged acts and omissions a more egregious or criminal character than they might have if a more complete and accurate picture of the scene were presented to them,” Schmidt wrote.
The trial was originally set for March 2021, and was later moved to begin Sept. 2. It was delayed because of the question over whether Goodwin's driving behavior would be admissible.
According to the criminal complaint, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. July 22, 2017, at the intersection of Highway G and 170th Avenue in the town of Colburn.
Goodwin, 46, 12123 Highway X, was driving a 2002 Ford 350, headed southbound on Highway G, with two passengers, ages 9 and 15.
Miller was westbound on 170th Avenue, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Goodwin’s vehicle entered the right ditch and rolled; he was pinned under the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy coroner Mark Roshell told the jury Goodwin was still in the vehicle but was deceased; the cause of death was asphyxiation.
The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation, and a Technical Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene. Wisconsin State Patrol trooper Kyle DeVries told the jury about the steps he went through to recreate the scene and examine the cause of the crash.
There is a “stop ahead” sign 1,031 feet ahead of the stop sign at the intersection.
Miller told investigators she was trying to find a cellular signal, and her phone was on a seat next to her. She said she was checking it every 30 seconds to see if she had a signal. She had been staying at the Otter Lake County Park campground, and couldn't get a cell signal there.
“She did not remember if there was a stop sign at the intersection, or if she had stopped for it or not,” the criminal complaint states.
No alcohol was found in the system of either driver. The crash reconstruction report indicates Goodwin was likely traveling 40 to 60 mph, and Miller was going 18-34 mph.
“It is mathematically possible that Ms. Miller stopped at the stop sign, however based on statements from (the passenger in Goodwin’s car) and Ms. Miller herself, it is likely Ms. Miller did not stop at the stop sign,” the report concludes.
Cellular records do not provide enough data to indicate if she was actively using her phone while driving, the complaint states.
Miller also was previously cited for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign; she pleaded no contest to those charges in September 2017.