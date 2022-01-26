CHIPPEWA FALLS — In the lobby of the Chippewa County Land Management offices, a huge 1902 map of the county fills the wall. The map shows what the county looked like before Lake Wissota was formed, forever changing the county’s geography.
Dan Masterpole, land management director, said he bought the map and placed it there not just because it is a neat piece of history about who owned property in the area 100 years ago — it is also there as a reminder that he is a steward of the land that is ever-changing.
For four decades, Masterpole has served as steward of the land in Chippewa County, starting with the county in 1983. Masterpole, 67, is retiring Friday, leaving behind a legacy of working on everything from the expansion of county forests, developing snowmobile and ATV trails, monitoring water quality and working with sand mine companies as they expanded operations into the region.
Masterpole stressed that he alone isn’t responsible for any single acheivement. He pointed to the volunteers in groups from rod and gun clubs to lake associations to snowmobile groups, who have worked tirelessly to expand outdoor opportunities.
“Many things were achieved, because people like me provide the services that allow people to make conservation choices, that benefit us all,” Masterpole said.
He added that municipalities had the wisdom to add green space and trail corridors as part of their urban planning, and have done an excellent job of redeveloping riverfronts.
“That’s one of those quality-of-life things,” Masterpole said. “It’s a commitment by the agencies, the elected officials, the volunteers and the user groups. As the population grows, (the public) are looking for amenities and ways to enjoy the environment. It enhances our resources and improves our quality of life.”
Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz praised Masterpole, saying he has learned a lot from him.
“He’s spent a lot of time in Chippewa County, building good relationships,” Scholz said. “He’s done a really good job. He has always brought good conversations to our department head meetings, and people really listen to him.”
Sand mines move into Chippewa County
Since 2008, a dozen sand mines have opened across the western side of Chippewa County. Companies wanted the sand because it is considered particularly hard, round and porous, making it ideal for being used in a process to extract petroleum and natural gas from the ground.
Masterpole worked with each of the companies and made sure they had reclamation plans in place to eventually restore the sites when the mines closed.
“The companies came here and they worked within the confines of the existing rules to file their applications,” Masterpole said. “At the time, it was inherently controversial.”
As of today, the mines are closed.
“No one is actively mining and processing and shipping sand in Chippewa County,” Masterpole said.
Masterpole and his office has been focused on making sure the companies have done the reclamation of the sites as promised.
“The mining companies permitted in Chippewa County did a good job of following the rules of monitoring the surface and ground water, and now in the process of doing quality reclamation,” he said. “And reclamation isn’t easy — you need to restore the landscape and put down the altered soil, and seed and manage the site for a number of years. We’ll be working with those companies over the next five to seven years to verify we’ve acheived successful reclamation.”
Masterpole is pleased how the public came out to express their concerns when the mine operations were first proposed.
“There was huge value in the public participation process,” Masterpole said. “The public voiced a strong expectation that if the mines were permitted, there be a quality reclamation. Without that, we would have just been intepreting the rules. And the companies herard those expectations, and they responded.”
Water quality and expanding forests
Masterpole’s office also is responsible for the testing of the water supply. He said the county board has understood the importance of maintaining high water quality for farmers and outdoors enthusiasts, industries and the general public.
“The county boards have invested in scientific studies that have clearly documented what they groundwater chemistry is, and identifying areas where they have concerns,” Masterpole said. “There is a direct relationship in how we manage the land, and groundwater quality and quantity. Everyone knows and understands how important groundwater is here. It will be an ongoing challenge to keep it clean.”
Masterpole also is pleased with the expansion of the county forest land during his four decades there.
“There’s been an effort to add to the county forests,” he said. “It’s now available for people to recreate. That has been a significant effort. Those acquisitions happened as a direct result of the state making those investments through the state stewardship program.”
The ATV and snowmobile trails that loop through the forests are also an achievement that Masterpole takes pride in.
“I believe outdoor-based recreation is very important,” Masterpole said. “It’s good for their physical health and mental well-being.”
Masterpole’s office also worked on significant plans that wound up never happening. For instance, a hog producer looked at opening a major operation in the county in 2017, but eventually backed out after opposition from neighbors.