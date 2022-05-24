CHIPPEWA FALLS — After serving at the Chamber of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa, for four years, Mike Jordan began looking for a new position.
“I was doing a national search,” Jordan recalled. “We were interviewing in a number of communities in the Upper Midwest.”
Some didn’t click. But Jordan and his wife, Carol, liked what they saw of Chippewa Falls when they crossed the bridge into downtown the first time.
“Both of us immediately felt like this was a place we could live and raise a family and start our careers,” he said.
That was May 1997. Now, after 25 years as president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Jordan has announced he will retire by the end of the year. He’s proud of the successes in the community during his tenure.
“Our organization is very widely viewed as an influential business organization in the region,” Jordan said. “We’re leaving the organization in a good position. Where we’re at is a solid, diverse business community. We have a diverse manufacturing base, which is really important. And the tourism business, that is money getting imported into our community.”
Perhaps the most notable achievement of the chamber was creating Oktoberfest, which launched in 2003 and has steadily grown.
“It’s been highly successful,” he said.
Jerry Jacobson, Northwestern Bank president, praised Jordan for his work in transforming the city and downtown.
“Mike Jordan revitalized that chamber,” Jacobson said. “He changed its scope into economic growth in Chippewa Falls. His leadership was really evident in economic development. And he would not take credit for anything. He let others take credit for it. He just wanted things done for Chippewa. We were very fortunate to have him.”
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman offered similar words of praise.
“Mike is a strong proponent of industry,” Hoffman said. “He’s been really good to work with. He looks to the future.”
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. executive director, said Jordan deserves credit for helping the community grow.
“There is no doubt that his leadership since the late ‘90s has stewarded Chippewa Falls through ups and downs,” Walker said. “It’s going to be big boots to fill because Mike was truly a leader. He’s a behind-the-scenes guy, always making sure things are moving forward. He was a visionary in motivating the county in establishing the Lake Wissota Business Park.”
Jordan said he is pleased that the city has become even more of a tourism destination since he started.
“Before the (Highway 29) bypass, people hated coming to Chippewa Falls; (roads) would be backed up on a Friday,” he said.
The Chamber opened in its current location at the entrance corridor to downtown in 2015. The building is located at 1 N. Bridge St., replacing the Empire Building, which sat empty after a May 2002 fire until it was torn down in 2014. Across the street, there is the new Short Elliott Hendrickson headquarters, while the new Cobblestone Hotel is also at that intersection, which has revitalized the entrance to downtown.
Before moving into their new building, the Chamber of Commerce office was in a former Hardee’s restaurant a block south of the new headquarters for 13 years. That building was torn down to make way for the new Chippewa Riverfront park, which also has been a draw to the city, bringing people to get a scenic view of the river.
NorthRidge Center, also known as the Chippewa Mall, was revitalized during Jordan’s tenure, adding a movie theater, restaurants and the Chippewa Valley VA Clinic, along with other businesses. Leinenkugel Brewing Co. constructed the Leinie Lodge, which has become a tourism draw. And Lake Wissota Business Park has attracted so many businesses in recent years that the county is looking for land for a future business park.
Jordan, 59, earned a degree in international business from Marycrest College in Iowa. He has no plans to leave the area. One of his children was born here, and the other was young when they moved to the city.
“It’s a great community,” he said. “It’s been a great community for my family.”