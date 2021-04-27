HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls is offering free garden plots to community members who need fresh produce, the hospital said in a news release.
It is the hospital’s ninth year of offering such garden plots to the community. The garden is located off Scheidler Road in Chippewa Falls.
Individuals, service organizations and other groups willing to grow and donate their entire harvest to local food pantries and kitchens are also welcome to rent plots for $35, the hospital said.
Roger Elliott, a long-time volunteer with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, said the program lets gardeners get their hands dirty while helping their neighbors.
“It’s always rewarding to see how many people come forward to help,” Elliott said in the news release. “Sometimes families will rent a plot to teach kids about gardening and the importance of giving back.”
St. Joseph’s Hospital staff provide upkeep of the garden, which is surrounded by an eight-foot fence to deter wildlife and protected by locked gates.
The garden uses an irrigation system and provides a water hydrant for gardeners to wash their produce onsite. Gardening tools are also available for community use, the hospital said.
Elliott and other hospital volunteers accept the gardeners’ produce and deliver it to food pantries and kitchens weekly. To date, produce from the garden has provided a total of more than seven and half tons of food to families in need in Chippewa County, the hospital said.
There are 24 plots available for rent; each is 12 feet wide by 24 feet long. Applications are being taken now and the garden plots will be ready for planting in mid-May.
For more information, or to pick up an application, call Roger Elliott at 715-563-2069 or email him at rwelae@charter.net.