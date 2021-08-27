BLACK RIVER FALLS — A highway chase that reached up to 117 mph ended in the arrest of a Chippewa Falls man on Thursday afternoon in Jackson County.
The chase began at 3 p.m. when a vehicle traveling at high speeds passed a Jackson County sheriff's deputy's squad car in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the evasive driver continued to travel at high speeds and weave between other vehicles. During the chase, the fleeing car's speed varied from 70 mph to 117 mph, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The deputy chased the speeding car for about 17 miles before additional squads joined the pursuit. A tire deflation device was laid on the roadway and successfully punctured both front tires of the fleeing vehicle.
The chase came to an end at mile marker 117 in the Jackson County town of Brockway.
Jered T. May, 22, of Chippewa Falls showed signs of impairment during the arrest and was believed to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the news release stated.
A K9 unit brought in to help the investigation detected the smell of a controlled substance in the vehicle. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in the car May was driving.
The Chippewa Falls man was arrested on criminal charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and bail jumping.
Citations for speeding, operating after suspension, following too closely, unsafe lane deviation, unreasonable speed, driving under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession were also issued to May.