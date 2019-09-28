Chippewa Falls is celebrating the birthday today of the man who invented the supercomputer that continues to be made in the city.
The Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., will have free admission and extended hours today to mark Seymour Cray Day.
Usually open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, the museum will remain open until 7 p.m. today.
Starting every hour, the museum will play a video it produced about Cray and the impact he made on Chippewa Falls.
At 6:30 p.m., Mayor Greg Hoffman is scheduled to read a proclamation at the museum marking Sept. 28 as Seymour Cray Day in Chippewa Falls.