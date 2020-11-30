CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A structure fire early Monday morning in the city caused about $10,000 in damage but no injuries.
According to a news release from the Chippewa Falls Fire Department:
Firefighters and the EMS Department responded to the blaze at 210 E. Willow St. at about 1:40 a.m. They found smoke and flames coming from the attic area and all occupants evacuated. Fire crews then entered the attic space and put out the fire.
No occupants were injured. A police officer received a minor injury, which was treated on scene.
The following departments rendered mutual aid: Chippewa Falls Police Department, Chippewa Fire District and Anson Fire Department.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.