Minor flooding is occurring around the Chippewa River in parts of Eau Claire due to recent rainfall.
The water level reached 1.4 feet above flood stage Tuesday morning in downtown Eau Claire, rising higher than forecasts made earlier this week had predicted.
As of mid-day Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecast the water level will rise a few more inches through the afternoon before cresting in the evening at two feet above flood stage and begin receding.
The rising water level caused low-lying parts of the Chippewa River Trail close to the riverfront to be closed as well as portions of Owen Park.