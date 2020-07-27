Thunderstorms that moved through western and northern Wisconsin over the weekend are causing increased levels on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.
According to a news release from the city:
At noon the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 763 feet, which is about 10 feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet.
The current crest projection is for just under 766 feet on Wednesday. As the river rises, it will enter the action stage, and the following areas will be closed as a safety measure:
• Chippewa River Trail behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
• Chippewa River Trail at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St.
The city will continue to monitor the river closely, and additional areas of the trail system will be closed as necessary for safety.
The free service Rave Alerts will provide emergency messages concerning Eau Claire County and the cities of Eau Claire and Altoona to residents via text, recorded message, email or all three:
• To register visit GetRave.com/login/Eau-Claire and click “Register” in the upper right of the site.
• Get email updates through EauClaireWI.gov. Under “Our City” look for e-Notifications.
• Further information is available by calling the city of Eau Claire Department of Community Services at 715-839-4649.