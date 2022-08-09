CHIPPEWA FALLS — Part-time Cornell police officer Travis Hakes held a slight lead over Lake Hallie gun shop owner Dan Marcon for the Republican nomination for Chippewa County Sheriff in a race too close to call as of press time.

With 16 of 45 precincts reporting, Hakes received 1,420 votes (52%), slightly ahead of Marcon’s 1,295 votes (48%.)

