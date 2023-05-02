CHIPPEWA FALLS — The second Chippewa Strong event, which focuses on the resilience of the community in the wake of several recent tragedies, will be held this Friday in Chippewa Falls.
“Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series” is free and open to the public. With a string of tragedies in recent years in the city, such as the 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, to last year’s shocking murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, the goal of the event is to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents.
The first event was held in January at the Heyde Center for the Arts. The event this Friday will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., beginning at 4:30 p.m. with a free dinner.
“This second part will include a main keynote group activity run by The Joy Labs — an experience that will cultivate community resilience through creativity and conversation,” wrote Nikki Hoernke with the Chippewa County Public Health Department, which is one of the 15 organizations involved in creating Chippewa Strong.
Participants will create a community mural at 5 p.m.
“Once the community has come together to create a resilience mural, there will be an abundance of self-care breakout sessions, such as equine therapy, acupressure, or yoga, where individuals can explore new, positive self-care and coping experiences for free,” Hoernke wrote.
Angela Weidman, the former Chippewa County Public Health director, encouraged the public to attend.
“This is a time for fun, positive, energetic experiences for all community members to try out,” Weideman said.
Participants don’t need to have attended in January’s event to take part in Friday’s event. The YMCA will provide childcare, and a free meal will be provided buffet style with a taco bar. Registration is encouraged but not required. The event is expected to conclude by 8 p.m.
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is leading the event, with sponsoring partners including the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, Premium Waters, Hy-Vee, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and Northwestern Bank.