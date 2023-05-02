pasted image 0.png

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The second Chippewa Strong event, which focuses on the resilience of the community in the wake of several recent tragedies, will be held this Friday in Chippewa Falls.

“Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series” is free and open to the public. With a string of tragedies in recent years in the city, such as the 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, to last year’s shocking murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, the goal of the event is to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents.