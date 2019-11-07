Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic on Eau Claire’s south side sustained significant damage Thursday evening in a fire.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department:
Firefighters responded at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of smoke coming from the business, 2715 Damon St., at the intersection with London Road.
Upon fire crews’ arrival, smoke could be seen coming from the building. As of about 9:30 p.m., 22 firefighters remained on the scene, as the blaze was contained but still considered an active fire, Battalion Chief Joe Kelly said.
There is no estimate of dollar loss or cause of the fire, according to the release.