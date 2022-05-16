EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley will be part of roughly two-thirds of Wisconsin where an invasive insect species will be trapped and surveyed this year.
The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday its plans to survey the spongy moth population in 47 of the state's 72 counties.
More than 10,000 green traps will be tied to trees to capture moths to help gauge their numbers and aid the state's efforts to slow the insect's spread.
"The data we gather from these traps provide an estimate of the state's spongy moth population and is used to plan for next year's spray treatment," Michael Falk, the state's spongy moth program manager, said in a news release.
Trappers wearing fluorescent vests will place the traps between mid-May to early June. The traps contain the scent of female spongy moths, which is used to lure and catch male spongy moths, but is undetectable to other insects.
Each trap is labeled with a phone number, which property owners can call if they have questions or want it removed. The traps will be taken down in August after the male moths stop flying for the year.
The spongy moth, which has a destructive appetite for many tree and shrub species, is already established in the eastern two-thirds of the state.
Previously known as the gypsy moth, the insect's common name was changed to the spongy moth earlier this year by the Entomological Society of America.