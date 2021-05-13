EAU CLAIRE — More than 10,000 gypsy moth traps will be set this spring in the western half of Wisconsin, including the Chippewa Valley.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is placing traps in 47 counties in mid-May through early June as part of the state's effort to manage the invasive insect's numbers.
"The data we gather from these traps provides an estimate of the state's gypsy moth population and is used to plan for next year's spray treatment," Michael Falk, coordinator of DATCP's gypsy moth trapping program, said in a news release.
The traps are small green boxes attached to tree limbs. Each trap contains the scent of a female gypsy moth, which is used to attract and catch male gypsy moths. Trappers will monitor the traps until they are removed in August when male gypsy moths stop flying.
DATCP asks property owners to allow trappers onto their lands and not disturb the traps. When they place and monitor the traps, workers will wear fluorescent vests and carry identification cards. Should a property owner have questions about the program or want a trap removed, they can call the phone number each trap is labeled with.
Gypsy moths are an invasive insect native to Europe and Asia that has become well-established in eastern and central Wisconsin and is spreading westward in the state. Their caterpillar stage feeds on leaves of many trees and shrubs, leading to their defoliation, which weakens them and makes them susceptible to fatal damage from other pests.