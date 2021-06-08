EAU CLAIRE — For the second summer in a row, Chippewa Valley Museum is offering a scavenger hunt connecting past to present.
The hunt will encourage people to visit historic summer recreation sites around the Chippewa Valley while discovering how things were — and how things are. Participants will receive complimentary admission to the museum to see exhibits and a special display of summer recreation items from the collections.
The Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt features 16 locations, runs June 26 through July 11, and includes locations in Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Eau Claire. Those who complete the scavenger hunt, which includes a clue inside Chippewa Valley Museum, will be entered into a prize drawing.
"We all enjoy summer and the outdoors a little bit differently. This scavenger hunt will show you, or maybe remind you, of a few activities to add to the summer bucket list," creator and Chippewa Valley Museum curator of collections Diana Peterson said in a news release. "The tidbits of local history add extra fun to the search."
More information is available on the scavenger hunt website: cvmuseum.com/searching-for-summer.
The Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt was developed in lieu of the museum’s annual Fourth of July Fun Fair. Chippewa Valley Museum will be open during normal business hours on the Fourth of July and offer special admission deals, but it will not host the Fourth of July Fun Fair.