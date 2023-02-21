EAU CLAIRE — An annual trip that Chippewa Valley business and community leaders take to visit lawmakers at the state Capitol is postponed due to a forecast winter storm.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday morning that the 29th Annual Chippewa Valley Rally, which was slated for Wednesday, is postponed until next month.
The forecast for the Eau Claire area shows poor weather is likely when event participants would have been riding in a bus or driving themselves on Wednesday to Madison.
After the area is expected to get four to eight inches of snow Tuesday night, another one to three inches is set to fall Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy blowing snow is anticipated on Wednesday afternoon, until the storm's intensity shifts to widespread snowfall in the nighttime, based on the forecast.
A new date of March 29 has been scheduled for the Chippewa Valley Rally, which takes about 100 leaders from Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties to talk about local economic concerns to state politicians in Madison.
This isn't the first weather-related postponement of the event in recent years. The 2019 Chippewa Valley Rally was delayed by a few weeks after there were subzero temperatures of 30 below on the day it was initially planned for.