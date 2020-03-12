Eau Claire and Altoona school districts have begun surveying students and families about home internet access, seemingly preparing for the possibility of schools temporarily closing over concerns about the new coronavirus.
Altoona schools Interim Superintendent Ron Walsh sent a letter to parents Tuesday, asking people if they have home internet access and a device their children could use for home instruction.
Walsh also asked parents to notify the district where students will be — at their homes or another location − if schools are closed or if a family member needs to stay home due to a COVID-19 exposure.
“If, and only if, we were to close a building or the entire district’s buildings, we are working on, perhaps, some ways of delivering instruction from staff to students,” Walsh said.
He added that the district is considering plans to provide breakfast and lunch to some families, if it closed for an extended period of time.
The Eau Claire school district is also verifying internet access for some students. Last spring students were asked in an annual engagement survey if they had access to the internet at home, said Jim Schmitt, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning.
“Our counselors are now following up with those students to verify that the need still exists,” Schmitt said Thursday in an email.
The Menomonie school district has canceled spring break trips for Menomonie High School’s band and choir. The district will also suspend non-essential out-of-state district travel after spring break, which begins Monday, said Menomonie school superintendent Joe Zydowsky in a letter to the district community.
Large school or community gatherings scheduled after spring break will also be evaluated, Zydowsky said.
“There are no immediate plans to close schools in the SDMA, but it is very possible that the closure of individual schools and/or all schools across the district occur sometime after spring break,” Zydowsky said in the letter. “With spring break beginning tomorrow, it is recommended that families reconsider plans to travel outside of our community.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still suggest current risk of COVID-19 in the community is low, Zydowsky said, but the district is planning for possible circumstances.
Special Olympic Wisconsin has also canceled elementary, middle school, and high school sports, practice and competition activities through April 5, including events in Eau Claire.