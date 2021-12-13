CHIPPEWA FALLS — Northern Wisconsin State Fair executive director Rusty Volk was elated when he locked in country singer Chris Janson in August to perform at the 2022 fair.
Janson, 35, known for songs like “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink” and “Drunk Girl,” performed at Country Jam earlier this year and got stellar reviews from patrons.
“Chris is a very exciting artist and growing in popularity,” Volk said. “He’s a show-man. People praised his other shows in the area.”
Volk is known for seeking out up-and-coming country artists, like when he brought in rising star Eric Church in 2008. To get a performer of Janson’s caliber was a coup, but it meant bringing in the artist on a Thursday, instead of one of the coveted weekend slots.
The fair will now kick off a day early, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, making it a six-day event, wrapping up on Sunday, July 17. Volk unveiled the rest of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair lineup over the course of last week, announcing each day the performer who would be playing on that day of the fair next July. Tickets for all shows will go on sale at noon Wednesday.
Rick Springfield, 72, was previously announced as the headliner on Tuesday, July 12, when the fair kicks off a day earlier than in the past. Springfield is known for 1980s radio hits like “Jessie’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” The Wednesday show will see the return of Hairball, back for the third consecutive fair. Hairball performs hits from bands ranging from Motley Crue and KISS to Queen and Prince, with over-the-top light show and flames shooting from the stage.
“It seems like every time they play, the crowd almost doubles in size,” Volk said.
The Friday headliner will bring the return of country singer Neal McCoy, who performed at the fair in 2011 and 2012. McCoy plays in the Chippewa Valley nearly every year between the fair and his shows at either Country Jam or Country Fest.
The Saturday headliner will kick off with stand-up comedian Charlie Berens, and he will be paired with Tom Petty cover band Free Fallin’. Berens will start at 7 p.m., followed by a short intermission, then Free Fallin’ will begin at 8:30 and play until 10 p.m. Volk said that one ticket will cover both shows.
The last time the fair brought in a stand-up comic as a headliner was Carrot Top in 2001, Volk said.
“We haven’t done that in a long time,” he said. “We felt, ‘let’s try something new,’ and he’s very popular. And it’s early enough to still have music later that night.”
Free Fallin’ is a Minneapolis-based cover band.
“We had them here for our tribute band weekend, and they were awesome,” Volk said.
The fair will conclude Sunday with Kids From Wisconsin, a broadway-style musical production of three dozen performers, generally young adults, putting on a two-hour show.