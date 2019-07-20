Barron native and "The Voice" runner-up Chris Kroeze is slated to play in Chippewa Falls with rock tribute band Arch Allies in August to celebrate the city's 150th birthday.
Kroeze and Arch Allies will play on the Leinenkugel's Main Stage Aug. 10 as part of the Sesquicentennial Chippewa Falls Birthday Bash Weekend Celebrations, Aug. 8-11, according to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
Tickets are $20 and are on sale now on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairground’s website, www.nwsfa.com.
Parking is free and first come, first served. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Arch Allies will begin playing at 8 p.m. and Kroeze will start at 10:30 p.m., according to the fair. The fairgrounds will serve beverages from the Leinie Lodge Beer Garden and will host four to five food vendors serving up food.
“We are thrilled to host the Chippewa Falls Sesquicentennial Celebration major music event and we invite everyone to join us for a fun night of food, music and Leinenkugel beer,” said Rusty Volk, Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association executive director.
Chippewa Falls' 150th anniversary celebration will feature four days of events in the city.